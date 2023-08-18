Introducing IJBOL: A New Term For Online Laughter

In the world of online communication, laughter has evolved from a simple LOL that meant laugh out loud to a range of expressions like ROLF, meaning rolling on the ground laughing, LMAO - laughing my ass off, and even different types of smiling emojis. However, a new term is making waves online that is said to have a near-perfect reference to how people actually laugh in real life. Embraced by Gen Z, this term is here to reimagine online laughter. Introducing - IJBOL, which is an acronym for ‘I just burst out laughing’, according to its users.

IJBOL, pronounced as ‘eej-bowl’ captures the moment when someone can’t contain their laughter and erupts into a hearty chuckle. It’s not just another abbreviation; it describes a real-life reaction. Imagine laughing uncontrollably at an unexpected moment, like during a serious event or when you suddenly remember something hilarious.

Two young adults from Gen Z, Ellie Jocson and Michael Messineo, shared their thoughts with The New York Times on this issue. Ellie, a 25-year-old bank analyst from Manila, prefers using IJBOL over LOL because it better reflects her genuine reaction to social media content. Michael, a 27-year-old content creator from Melbourne, Australia, sees IJBOL as a replacement for terms like LMAO that no longer capture the humour of his generation.

Sebastian Champagne, a 20-year-old college student from Brockton, Mass., echoed this sentiment, mentioning that many of his friends around his age group are embracing IJBOL as their new favourite term.

IJBOL gained traction on the internet thanks to celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift. Nicki Minaj was captured falling back in laughter during a live stream, while Taylor Swift hilariously “ha-ha"-ed into a microphone on stage, surrounded by cheering fans.

Although the acronym IJBOL was added to Urban Dictionary in 2009, it really gained popularity in 2021 among the K-pop fan community. Fans categorised their idols with internet acronyms, with some being labelled IJBOL (for the always-laughing celebrities) and others as DPMO (meaning “don’t piss me off," for those who easily get angry).