Introducing Soundarya! Kannada News Channel Gets its First AI Anchor

AI is making its presence felt across numerous sectors in the country, gradually demonstrating how technology influenced by humans can bolster these sectors. In line with this trend, even news channels have begun exploring the use of AI-powered anchors in different regions. Recently, a Kannada news channel, Power TV, made headlines by introducing South India’s first AI news presenter, Soundarya. On Tuesday, the channel unveiled its inaugural news show featuring Soundarya.

During the show, Soundarya introduced herself with the following statement: “Hello everyone. AI is leaving its footprint in every industry, and it has entered the TV news industry as well. Some of my colleagues, who are AI news presenters, have already started delivering news on certain channels in North India. I am Soundarya, Power TV’s pioneering robotic anchor and the first of my kind in South India." Additionally, the channel plans to experiment with various news shows that will showcase Soundarya’s capabilities as an AI presenter.

In an equally intriguing development, News18 Punjabi/Haryana introduced its own AI anchor, AI Kaur. The regional channel stands out as the first to integrate artificial intelligence into its platform. Interestingly, AI Kaur goes beyond being a mere news-reading program; she has been trained to comprehend the intricacies of the Punjabi language, cultural context, and relevant news content.

The anchor was launched during the ‘Education Summit: Season 04’ event in June 2023, where she engaged in insightful conversations with panelists, exploring different aspects of leveraging AI to transform the education system. Furthermore, during the recent Moneycontrol Startup Conclave in Bengaluru, AI Kaur added a lighthearted touch by playfully requesting Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, along with PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam, to sing a song. This moment provided a delightful break during the event, where these entrepreneurs shared their insights on fostering a sustainable and resilient startup ecosystem in India.