IPL 2023: Fans Get into Nasty Fight During DC vs SRH Match, Twitter Calls it 'Just Delhi Things'

During the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL match, a huge fight broke out in the stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sports-related debates can get really heated really fast across the world, with emotions running high. A viral video from the Arun Jaitley Stadium showed two groups of fans getting into a physical altercation, with the brawl only getting worse with every passing second and multiple people tackling each other.

Some people on Twitter joked that it was just a regular day in Delhi, while others quipped that the brawling fans put up more of a fight than the team did during IPL. Delhi Capitals have had just two wins among 8 matches, and it’s at the bottom of the points table. The team suffered their sixth loss of the season on Saturday as SRH secured a 9-run win.

“Always fan problems during matches in Delhi," one Twitter user wrote. “More fight here than DC have shown in 2 years," another quipped. “Normal day in Delhi," joked one user. “WoMeN aRe So EmoTiOnAl," one user wrote sarcastically, referring to the sexist perception that women are not sufficiently in control of their sentiments.

Speaking of nasty fights between fandoms for no apparent reason, the Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan stans have been involved in an ugly fight, hurling insults at each other’s idols and trying to establish which of them is the greater star. Both icons (hopefully) remain blissfully unaware of the fandoms waging war over them and have recently been cheerfully supportive of each other.

