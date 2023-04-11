Home » Viral » IPL 2023: Heartbroken RCB Fan's Reaction Becomes Instant Meme As LSG Steals Victory

IPL 2023: Heartbroken RCB Fan's Reaction Becomes Instant Meme As LSG Steals Victory

IPL 2023: A dramatically sad RCB fan became a meme after LSG took the cake by just one wicket.

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 11:31 IST

Bengaluru, India

Sad RCB fan becomes meme as LSG wins IPL match. (Twitter screengrab)
Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. As LSG defeated RCB by just one wicket, one particularly heartbroken RCB fan in the stands became the representative of all of the team’s fans. Cameras captured a girl visibly in distress over the team’s loss.

The girl was seen in tears, dramatically covering her ears and face as the match slipped away from RCB. Since the RCB fan’s moment of heartbreak found its way onto Twitter, it has predictably become a meme. LSG’s Nicholas Pooran has also found a mention in the memes, since he recorded the season’s fastest fifty, achieving the feat in a mere 15 balls. Meme-makers have pitched him as the “artist" who produced this (sad) “art" of a scene that transpired in the stands.

The nail-biter of a match between RCB and LSG produced many such dramatic moments. LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir did not hold back on expressing his emotions, while Virat Kohli’s dejection also made itself clear to viewers as the star cricketer was in disbelief over how RCB had lost the match. Anushka Sharma was also present in the stands, and her moments of solidarity with RCB have also been going viral on social media.

first published: April 11, 2023, 11:17 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 11:31 IST
