IPL 2023: RCB Fans Travel 2000 km From Nepal to Bengaluru to 'Live Their Dream' at Chinnaswamy

The victorious homecoming of IPL teams can be attributed to the unwavering support of their fans, who spare no effort in cheering their favourite teams, both in-person and virtually. The stadiums are overflowing with enthusiastic supporters, while those watching from afar tune in with great fervor. Recently, during a match at the Chinnaswamy stadium, the stands were awash with red, a testament to the undying passion for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team that only grows stronger with each passing year. The extent of this dedication was exemplified by a group of fans who journeyed all the way from Nepal to Bengaluru to witness the RCB vs MI match during IPL 2023 on Sunday.

Mufaddal Vohra took to social media to share a captivating image of a group of fans proudly displaying a banner that read, “Travelled 2376 km all the way from Nepal to Bengaluru…(just) to live the dream." The banner was adorned with the RCB logo and images of star cricketers, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, while various hashtags such as #MissyouABD, #PlayBold, and #EeSalaCupNamde further accentuated their passionate devotion to the team and the game. No doubt, their unwavering dedication is a testament to how much they cherish the experience of watching their beloved team live in action, which they describe as nothing short of a ‘dream’.

In their IPL opener on Sunday, the RCB secured a resounding victory over the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. During the match, Virat Kohli played an outstanding innings, remaining unbeaten with 82 runs off 49 balls. However, it was his final shot that truly captured the hearts of fans as it brought back memories of Dhoni’s famous winning shot, which coincidentally occurred on the same day, April 2, 12 years prior. The internet was abuzz with excitement, celebrating the iconic moment and reliving it once again.

As the excitement of the IPL continues to build, RCB is preparing to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday. Adding to the anticipation, it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of the franchise, will be in attendance for the match, further elevating the atmosphere.

