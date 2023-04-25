IPL Fan Criticises Kolkata Crowd for Supporting Dhoni at Eden Gardens, Gets Slammed

The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday created an absolutely electric atmosphere, rivaling even the infamous Chepauk stadium. And who was the cause of all this excitement? The legendary MS Dhoni, of course! The crowd was adorned in shades of yellow, an unprecedented sight in Kolkata, as Dhoni fever swept over the stadium. Despite KKR being the home team, CSK supporters greatly outnumbered them, painting the stands a sea of yellow.

In the midst of all the excitement, a social media user took a jab at the Bengal supporters for rallying behind CSK instead of their own team. But it seems this comment backfired on him, as he was quickly roasted by other users on social media.

The post by Facebook user Siddhant Sheth garnered attention for its controversial statement. It read, “The people of Bengal have a serious problem. They don’t support Bengali cinema and Bangla content. They don’t support KKR. The Eden Gardens today looks like Chepauk! I love Dhoni too and would love to see him play, but I wouldn’t support CSK. Really sad." While some agreed with his sentiments, others criticised him for attempting to impose his views on others. Fans should be free to support whichever team they choose, they argued.

A user on social media was quick to point out, “It’s IPL…Indian Premier League! A match in Kolkata does not mean one has to be a KKR supporter only. I can enjoy CSK, MI, or any other team and should cheer them. Let’s enjoy the spirit of the game and not divide it here too!"

Another user defended the overwhelming support for CSK, saying, “That man is a World Cup-winning captain. If this was his last time at the Eden Gardens, if this was a farewell, I’m proud of Kolkata for turning up in yellow because that shows that this city knows how to respect a legend. We are all India and Indians first before Kolkata or Kolkata Knight Riders."

Since being shared, the post has sparked a buzz on the internet, drawing considerable attention and a flurry of comments from people.

