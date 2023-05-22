IPL Fan Flying Kite From Stands During CSK vs DC Proves Why Cricket is More Than Just Game

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has established itself as a captivating spectacle where the boundaries of entertainment extend far beyond the cricket pitch. From captivating posters to cheerleaders guided by viewers with amusing dance steps, the IPL creates an atmosphere where anything and everything is possible. A recent video that has surfaced on the internet further exemplifies this notion, featuring a man flying a kite during the thrilling CSK vs DC match.

In the viral video, an elderly man took kite flying to a whole new level at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The kite soared high above the ground, stealing the show. Twitter user Justin shared the amusing video with the caption, “A friend’s father flew a kite during the recent DC vs CSK IPL match in Delhi. What fun!" And guess what? One of the kites even ended up falling to the ground, as revealed by a comment.

Watch the Viral Video:

The internet couldn’t help but burst into laughter as they witnessed the kite’s mischievous landing in front of Jadeja at the IPL match. One user amusingly commented, “So this was the kite which ended up on the ground in front of Jadeja, we thought it came from outside of the stadium." Another user couldn’t resist asking, “How did he bring it inside?"

The reactions were pure comedy gold, with one user playfully remarking, “If you got the last seat and players are still smaller than the TV." Amidst the hilarity, one user simply exclaimed, “Wow!" Truly, it’s moments like these that remind us of the sheer amusement and unexpected twists that the IPL never fails to deliver!

Meanwhile, in a sensational display of skill and teamwork, the Chennai Super Kings achieved a resounding victory over the Delhi Capitals, triumphing by a remarkable margin of 77 runs. This remarkable win secured their spot as the second team to advance to the IPL 2023 playoffs. Led by the legendary MS Dhoni, the Men in Yellow showcased their prowess across all aspects of the game, leaving no room for doubt about their dominance. As the journey continues, CSK is set to face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, scheduled to take place in Chennai on May 23.