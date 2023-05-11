IPL Fan Watches Match on JioCinema App From the Stadium, Hilarious Video is Viral

The JioCinema streaming app has witnessed a resounding success with cricket fans enjoying IPL 2023 from the comfort of their homes. Take this: when Disney+Hotstar had streaming rights for IPL, the app clocked in an impressive 1.86 crore during the final match of 2019. However, JioCinema’s viewership took cricket fandom to an all-time high in 2023 when the streaming service witnessed as many as 2.4 crore viewers during CSK Vs RCB encounter. It’s safe to say, the fans are hooked to the app. So much so that a video that is now doing the rounds of Twitter shows a cricket fan chilling on the seats of the IPL venue and catching up on all the LIVE action on his smartphone.

All this while the actual match is being played right in front of him, but a few hundred yards away. Shared by the Twitter user who goes by the handle @GabbbarSingh, the video shows the camera slowly panning away from the cricket action on the field to the fan laying on his back and catching the action on his smartphone. “I don’t think JioCinema would find a better advertisement than this," the Twitter user captioned the video.

Advertisement

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 243K views. “Can’t blame him though.. Remember when watching match in Bangalore, Vijay Mallya was running behind & checking on the TV at regular intervals at the VIP box… The ball is so small, can’t get the visuals like turn, reverse swing etc we get on TV P. S: We did the same," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Meanwhile Ticket sellers : Zinda pakadna hai saale ko."

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2023 match on JioCinema has recorded the highest-ever concurrent viewership. The last over of the second innings witnessed a viewership of as many as 2.4 crores. At the end, Chennai won the match with a total of 8 runs.