IPL Final Streaming At Wedding Is Proof of India's Cricket Craze

How far can you go for the love of cricket? Well, this couple, whose wedding coincided with the date of the IPL 2023 finals, decided to broadcast the match on a big projector during the ceremony. Footage of the unusual wedding ceremony was shared online by one of the attendees and Chennai Super Kings fans have gone gaga over it. The video that’s doing the rounds on Instagram shows Jadeja’s game-changing last-ball boundary, which prompts the wedding attendees to erupt in massive hoots and cheers.

“Last night cricket match, Shaadi chhod ke sab match ko hi dekhne lage (Everyone began watching the match instead of the wedding ceremony)," reads the inline caption of the viral clip. One by one, other guests begin to gather in front of the big screen as the game reaches its climax. As Ravindra Jadeja the winning shot to take CSK to another IPL title, guests at the wedding jumped, rejoicing over the victory.

The comment section of the video is filled with rib-trickling responses by cricket lovers. While some lauded the newlywed couple’s priorities, others deemed it as the greatest example of the love for cricket in India. One user commented, “Mahi se jyada shaadi jaruri nahi thi yaar (Mahi was more important than the shaadi)." Another joked, “Dulhan be like itna sajne dhajne ka kya fayda pura attention toh match le gaya (Bride be like: What is the use of decking up, when the match stole all the attention)."