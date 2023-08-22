IPS Officer Shares Bizarre Way Students Bribe Teachers To Pass Exams

Students often come up with innovative ways to cheat in exams. They either take help from fellow students in the exam hall or make chits which have the answers. Do you students even bribe teachers to pass exams? A similar incident has been highlighted by IPS Arun Bothra from Odisha recently. He shared how students often keep (cash) inside their board answer sheets and ask teachers to give them passing marks. Arun Bothra shared a picture of multiple notes of Rs 100, Rs 200 and RS 500 on Twitter and wrote, “Pic sent by a teacher. These notes were kept inside answer sheets of a board exam by students with a request to give them passing marks. Tells a lot about our students, teachers and the entire educational system."

The incident does not amuse social media users, who have reacted to the picture. One of the users said, “This has been happening for decades. Some students insert money; in our time, some used to insert phone numbers in answers promising lots of money if the paper is passed."

Another person added, “It speaks loudly about the entire culture, institutions and accessible democratic setups of the country."

One more user commented, “This is a representation of things beyond the educational system. They know that ‘cash’ can get things done in our country and they are unfortunately not entirely wrong."

Some users even shared their experiences on how this has been going on for years.