IRCTC Down: Twitter Does 'Tatkal' Booking With Memes As Railways Website Comes to Halt

IRCTC customers are currently facing problems while trying to book train tickets both on the website and the application. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) acknowledged the issue after numerous users shared screenshots of error messages and assured that they are working to resolve the technical problem. Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the IRCTC platform has had a showdown with glitches. Users are well aware of how Tatkal booking and payment woes are old foes, making everything all the more chaotic.

However, amid the tension came memes that flew like high-speed trains, tickling everyone’s funny bone and providing much-needed comic relief on Twitter.

Advertisement

Check Out the Memefest That Followed:

Advertisement

It all began at the peak time when several users reported the IRCTC server being down, which coincided with the time slots reserved for Tatkal ticket bookings. The bookings for the AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) were set to start at 10.00 am, while for Non-AC class (SL/FC/2S), it was scheduled to begin at 11.00 am.

Users attempting to book tickets were met with the following message: “Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service is not available. Please try later."

In response to the situation, IRCTC addressed the issue on Twitter, stating, “Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify you as soon as the technical issue is fixed." Additionally, IRCTC suggested that users explore other third-party platforms like Amazon, Makemytrip, etc., for ticket bookings.

As per Downdetector.in, a website that tracks real-time outages, nearly 300 reports have been registered so far. Complaints about payment-related issues have also been prevalent.