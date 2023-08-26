Irish Woman Falls In Love With A Prisoner, Plans To Marry Him Once He's Released

We have often come across the phrase, ‘Love knows no boundaries.’ This seems to have been proved by an Irish woman recently. The woman named Bridget Wall is all set to get married for the second time, but her would-be husband is a prisoner and is serving his jail sentence! The duo never met outside. So, how did their love story begin? Let’s take a look. When Bridget Wall’s cousin went to jail, she had no idea it would lead her to find her life partner. Bridget’s cousin’s inmate was a man named Tommy Walden. Speaking with a media portal, 27-year-old Bridget shared that before Tommy went to jail, he was following her on TikTok and even texting her; but she wasn’t following him back, nor did she respond to his messages. While in prison, Tommy shared his feelings for Bridget with his inmate, who turned out to be her cousin. Then her cousin turned Cupid and called Bridget up from jail, trying to set them up. When she spoke with Tommy for the first time over call, they instantly bonded. After two weeks of speaking on the phone, Bridget travelled to the prison, just to meet him for the very first time, which was November 11, 2021.

Advertisement

“It was the first time I was ever in a prison; and when I entered, my hands were proper shaking. When I saw him, I thought he was good-looking. He hugged and kissed me, and the connection that we felt was just mad," Bridget said.

She also mentioned that she is allowed to meet Tommy thrice a month.

When she opened up about her relationship to her friends and family, they were sceptical about it as she would be out in the world, while Tommy would be in prison. Bridget even mentioned that her friends slowly started to cut her out of their lives.

Just like every other love story, Bridget’s love story also has hurdles on the way. Bridget, who belongs to the Irish traveller community, was married off at the age of 16; but her then-husband didn’t treat her well.