Is 'Delhi Police' Calling You? Here’s a Phishing Scam Twitter Wants to Warn You About

Twitter user ‘Sucharita’ took to the micro blogging site and shared how a new ‘phishing scam’ is becoming common these days. She informed how scammers are pretending to be ‘Delhi Police’ as they fool people. It happened as she got an automated call saying “This call is from Delhi Police, a document of yours needs to be picked up, stay on the line and press…*garbled*." She then randomly pressed 1 and it connected her to a man claiming to be a cop, asking her why she had called the police line.

Sucharita understood that she was being scammed but continued due to her curiosity. “Rahul Singh, sub-inspector Kirti Nagar police station Delhi Police , is who he claims to be, upon me pressing he identify himself. Then he asks me to tell him my name, types something *tap tap* and says “ah yes SUJATA, do you have any documents missing. Aadhar PAN ATM card" lol" she wrote.

Now, Sucharita is not the only one to receive such spam calls. Many took to Twitter and shared how they have received similar calls. “A similar call was received by one known presently living in Mumbai, moved from Delhi last year. The number is interestingly 9 digit," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “My dad received a similar call a few days back, the lad asked his name then the follow up question was, what was his mobile number, that’s when he grew suspicious and asked what police station was he calling from which led to him disconnecting the call."

Hope everyone stays cautious and be mindful of what calls they are answering.