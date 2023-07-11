'Is It From Antarctica?' Twitter Can't Believe It After Woman Pays Rs 350 For Water Bottle

Recently, a woman named Ritika Borah shared an interesting experience she had while dining at a fancy restaurant. During her visit, she was taken aback when she discovered that she had been charged an astonishing Rs 350 for a bottle of water. This unexpected expense left her feeling disappointed. However, she decided to take action in response to this surprising charge. She took the visually appealing glass water bottle home with her.

Ritika Borah not only recounted her story but also took to Twitter to share her experience with others. She posed a thought-provoking question, asking if they would have done the same thing she did. To everyone’s surprise, the response she received was fascinating. Many users began sharing pictures of similar visually appealing glass water bottles that they had taken from fancy restaurants.

Ritika wrote, “Met up with a friend at this fancy restaurant for lunch and you won’t believe they charged 350 Rs for a bottle of water. So, I decided to bring the bottle home with me so that I can reuse it. Is it only me or you have done this too?"

Her post struck a chord with social media users who resonated with her experience and began sharing their own stories and experiences.

One user jokingly questioned if the water in the bottle came from Antarctica.

Another user suggested that a money plant would look good in it.

Sharing a similar experience, another user advised requesting regular water to avoid unexpected charges.

Check how people are reacting to it:

Relating to the incident, a user mentioned their grandmother’s habit of bringing home various airline cutlery sets, including trays, cups, spoons and even a life vest. “She probably drove Jet Airways to bankruptcy," the user added.

One more user recounted the time when their former manager also took items from a high-end restaurant during one of their team lunch.