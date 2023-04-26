Is It GTA? Viral Video of Tank Stranded On Road Leaves Internet Buzzing

It’s not every day that you see a battle tank stranded on a busy expressway, especially not in the vicinity of the national capital Delhi. But that’s exactly what happened on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, and a video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media. The footage shared on Instagram shows two men strolling along the busy road when they come across the Army tank, seemingly wondering how it landed up there. The video has gone viral, with social media speculating about the incident and questioning whether this is just another aspect of life in the city of Gurgaon.

It turns out that the tank was not abandoned or misplaced, but rather the result of a transport truck accident. According to Times Now, the Indian Army was transporting three such tanks from Ambala to Chennai when the truck carrying them met with an accident near the Asauda toll plaza.

Many users compared the sight to that of the popular video game Grand Auto Theft (GTA). Others joked that perhaps the tank got a challan from the Haryana police. “Police wale ne challan kaat diya hoga aur chaabi apne pass rakh li (Police must have issued a challan and kept the keys with themselves)," read a comment.

“GTA Gurgaon mein tank ka cheat code lagaya hoga guys (Someone must have used a cheat code in GTA Gurgaon guys)," another comment read.

A comment read, “Dark web’s delivery went wrong."

This is not the only bizarre incident happening out on the roads. Previously, a viral video showed a woman on a scooter narrowly escaping a disastrous situation when an underground pipeline ruptured in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. The incident, captured on camera, happened after a road suddenly cracked open due to a pipeline burst. CCTV footage, shared by news agency ANI, showed the scooter being swallowed up by the water-filled hole on the road. Reports indicate that the scooter rider suffered injuries from the incident. The incident raised concerns about the safety of underground pipelines and the potential dangers they pose if not properly maintained.

The video has been widely shared on social media, with many expressing their shock and concern for the woman’s well-being.

