'Is it Legal?' Pic of Bengaluru Autorickshaw With Three Registration Numbers Goes Viral on Twitter

If you’re familiar with apps like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, you must be aware about how drivers use the same vehicle on multiple apps at the same time. In a similar instance, a man on Twitter shared another ‘Peak Bengaluru’ incident, where he posted an image of an auto that works for both Ola and Rapido. However, what comes as concerning is that it is operating with three different registration numbers. It has now sparked a discussion on Twitter about the legality of the same. “Another #PeakBangalore moment in E-city. How many registrations is too many registrations?," read the caption.

In the image, it can be clearly seen that the auto has three different registration numbers, one for Ola customers, one for Rapido customers. Both these number are printed on a white sheet and then stuck at the back using a tape. Then comes the other actual yellow board registration number. Have a look:

“I always wondered on such different vehicle arriving with different registration number when booked through ola. I dread for my safety when this happens! How will @ola_supports or #banglore traffic police track such vehicles in case of crimes," wrote a Twitter user. To this, Ola responded, “This is concerning to us, Deepa. We will definitely look into this for you. Please share the CRN of such instances and your email ID via DM to investigate this further."

“Is this legal? I expect ola / rapido / uber would use the actual (RTO provided) registration number of the vehicle," asked another Twitter user.

One person wrote, “This is prevalent in most parts of the city. I can only question how so many folks got approval from whom for so many reg no’s. Begs another question, will these unconstitutional acts would get any system action?"

