Is It Time To Say Goodbye To Tomatoes In Your McDonald's Burgers? Find Out

Fast food giant McDonald’s has discontinued adding tomatoes to burgers at an outlet in the national capital Delhi. Though the outlet has specified the diminishing qualities of the tomatoes to be the main reason behind its temporary dismissal, Twitter is abuzz with jokes about McDonald’s falling prey to price surges. A photograph of the notice posted outside the Connaught Plaza Restaurant is going viral on the internet leaving social media users in a fit of laughter. The printed piece titled Temporary Unavailability of Tomatoes states, “We are committed to serving you the best food with the best ingredients. Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes that pass our world-class stringent quality checks."

The outlet continued, “Hence for the time being we are forced to serve you products without tomatoes." But McDonald’s emphasized the fact it is only a temporary event, “Rest assured we are working to get the tomato supplies back." The firm also issued an apology adding, “We value your patronage and regret the inconvenience caused." The Twitter user who shared the photograph poked fun at the surge in tomato prices in India. “McDonald’s Delhi put up this notice! Even McDonald’s cannot afford tomatoes now," the user joked.

Advertisement

Take a look at it here:

A barrage of social media users emergency in massive laughter upon watching the notice. A user called it, “That’s tomato supremacy. Itna toh onion ke time pe bhi nahi kiya tha (This didn’t happen during the Onion price rise)."

Advertisement

A section of the internet highlighted how this is a normal practice performed by the fast food giant. “Jokes apart, this is standard for McDonald’s to not serve tomatoes during the rainy season since tomato quality is not up to the mark," said another.

One more added this isn’t the first time that McDonald’s has taken the step, “They do this every year because the incidence of worms in tomatoes is high in the rainy season and cannot be prevented. It’s unrelated to current prices."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the piece of news left those who don’t like tomatoes in their burgers rejoicing, “Perfect. I threw my tomatoes anyway."