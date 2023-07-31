Is Priyanka Chopra Quitting Bollywood? Reddit User's Question Gives Birth to Conspiracy Theories

Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. She has been working in the film industry for almost 20 years now. She started her journey after she won the Miss World title in 2000. After Bollywood, the actress also paved a path for herself in Hollywood. She is currently living in the US after getting married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas. However, now, a Reddit post which is doing rounds on social media speculates if the actress is quitting Bollywood.

Taking to Reddit, the user posted how he noticed that there was not a single post by any celebrity on Priyanka’s birthday except Nick Jonas. “She also recently made so many revelations about her past experiences in Bollywood and beefs with people, then there were rumours about her exiting from Jee le Zara , and some rumours also speculate that she’s bidding adieu to Bollywood completely," the user explained.

Since being uploaded, the post has gone viral and gathered multiple responses. It has started a discussion among fans. “idk where her career is going tbh. she is in the most mid series and movies in Hollywood and she tries hard but it is what it is. her visibility is very much there but what’s the point if we don’t get juicy roles in well made shows. she’s wasting her time especially because of her immense potential back here," wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “When she revealed all that in the podcast I had predicted that JLZ would no longer happen. You can’t criticise the industry that much and still expect to be accepted."