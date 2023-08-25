Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
From Death to Celestial Journey: Actor Shiv Grewal's Seven Minutes in the Afterlife

Discover the extraordinary journey of Indian-origin British stage actor Shiv Grewal.

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 13:42 IST

From Death to Celestial Journey: Actor Shiv Grewal's Seven Minutes in the Afterlife. (Credits: Instagram)

What happens after death? The question has intrigued humanity for centuries but there has been no scientific evidence to estimate what’s beyond life. However, there are certain similarities in the rare cases of those people who jolt back to life after being declared dead for fractions of minutes. Many claimed to be inside a dark tunnel following a bright light while some suggest experiencing the presence of a powerful being or navigating through a transcendent place. Though there’s no way to validate their assertion, the stories sure do end up fascinating people. Just like in the case of this Indian-origin British stage actor Shiv Grewal.

It was in 2013 when the man suffered a cardiac arrest in London after having a meal. Paramedics were called to the scene to resuscitate Shiv after he stopped breathing for about seven minutes. According to the New York Post, the man shared his close experience of dwelling in the realm afterlife during an interaction with PA Real Life. Shiv claims he knew he was dead and it felt as though his body had been completely separated from him. “It was like I was in a void but could feel emotions and sensations," Shiv recalled adding to feeling weightless and disconnected from the physical world. “At one point, I was traveling over the moon, and I could see meteorites and all of space," he said.

Surprisingly, he asserts being offered a plethora of possibilities including “various lives and reincarnations." Shiv said he declined them to return to the physical world. “I made it very clear that I wanted to return to my body, to my time, to my wife, and to go on living," he added. Reportedly, the paramedics were able to revive Shiv’s heart, but his health crisis was far away from ending. He underwent surgery to rectify clogging in his main artery followed by being in an induced coma for about a month that rendered him with epilepsy owing to a shortage of oxygen to the brain.

    • The experience has reportedly cemented his faith in the afterlife also leading him to be less fearful of encountering death. Shiv explains he is grateful for being given the chance to return to his usual life. After making a full recovery, the man used art to document and convey his rare experience. “I remembered everything that happened when my heart stopped and have tried to translate it into art," he continued.

    Titled Reboot, his work has been exhibited at the Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel in London.

    first published: August 25, 2023, 17:53 IST
