Is That Maggi Or Khichdi? The Latest Version Has 'Murdered' Our Favourite Snack

India’s love and obsession for Maggi know no bounds. The brand of instant noodles changed the dynamics of Indian cooking ever since its launch nearly four decades ago. The ready-to-use product enabled people to rustle up a quick snack within “2 minutes." It became a reliable support for people who couldn’t make time for dishing out traditional Indian food by allowing them to garnish the snack with its infamous masala sachet. The fast-to-cook and good-to-eat staple noodle is not only a food anymore, it’s a feeling that brings back nostalgia. From school lunch to fighting with siblings for the last scoop, Maggi has worked its magic on a majority of Indian households.

Since it holds a sentimental value, an experimental cooking method of a food vendor selling the noodles has left the internet disgusted. Though you can cook up Maggi in a variety of styles, this street vendor’s technique has ended up garnering massive flak on social media. The overly soaked final result has fumed Maggi lovers to compare its look with khichdi.

In a video that captures his recipe, the chef begins by adding the noodles to boiling water and following it up with uncooked veggies. Along with Maggi masala, the vendor also adds Indian spices, cheese, mayonnaise, schezwan sauce, and lots of butter to create a soggy snack. A single glance at the end product makes it difficult to identify if it’s a noodle dish. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, a barrage of disappointed Maggi lovers flooded the comment section with frustrating responses. A user said, “Maggi and Dosa are the two most murdered food," another highlighted, “Peeche menu padho bhai log (Read the menu behind). Tomato pasta maggi, Jain mayonnaise Maggi. Kya ho raha hai Maggi ke sath (What’s happening with Maggi)?"

One joked, “New recipe in the market guys - khichdi Maggi." One more said “Maggi thi Khichdi bana di." Meanwhile, a Maggi lover appeared to be relieved, “Thank God he didn’t put Mirinda, Thumps up, or Oreo." Another warned, “Make sure you’ve got health insurance before having this." An objective review read, “Noodles are overcooked." One person named it, “Maggi daal chawal sambhar kheer ready."

Would you ever try this Maggi?