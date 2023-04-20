Is The Orange Guy Moving Or The Boxes? Find Out In Just 10 Seconds

Optical illusions are a fun way of keeping oneself busy and sharp-minded. From paintings, and pictures to real-life animals in the wilderness, anything can be an optical illusion, as long as the subject is camouflaged in the environment and the details stay hidden. In addition, while some of the optical illusions form a doorway to your hidden personality traits, many prove to be a great test of your IQ and observation skills. Like this one, which will leave you confused in the first five seconds, before you could reach the conclusion. The picture, which is making rounds on the internet, has left many stunned.

It was shared by an Instagram page of optical illusion with the caption, “Do you see it moving?" The picture exhibits an orange with human features like a proper face, arms and feet, standing inside a square, which is made up of many squares. Now, this square with the orange guy lies inside a bigger box. And the trick is that at some point you might see them moving. Also, it depends from person to person, some of you might feel that the boxes are moving, while many will feel that the orange guys are moving. The picture comes with a text that reads, “Are the boxes moving or the orange guy?" This optical illusion might also help you in realising how your concentration power is. So, take a nice look at the picture and find out which one is exactly moving.

Did you see it moving? No? Concentrate properly and you will definitely feel either one of them is moving. The trick to feeling it is to focus in the centre. So, you need to focus either on the orange guy’s nose or his face and you will surely feel it.

As soon as the picture was shared, in no time the users flooded the comments section revealing their opinions. While many claimed that they felt nothing moving, several said that they witnessed both boxes moving together. A user commented, “I see just the boxes moving." Another commented, “The boxes seem to move." A few even claimed that they only saw the middle square moving, as one user commented, “The middle boxes are moving." Some even said, “For me, nothing is moving."

What is your answer for this optical illusion?

