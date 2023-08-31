Is There A Life After Death? This US Doctor Has An Answer And Explanation

Death, a topic that stirs profound curiosity and mystique among humans, remains one of life’s unsolved mysteries. Many of us wonder what comes after people depart from this world, a question that still seems to have a clear answer. In order to put some perspective on this matter, a doctor in the United States has shared his firm belief in the issue. He claimed to have based his opinions on his study of over 5,000 near-death experiences (NDE). The doctor, a radiation oncologist in Kentucky, is of the opinion that life continues beyond our earthly existence. He has an experience of over 37 years of researching the best ways to cancer using radiation.

Dr Jeffrey Long, whose intrigue with near-death experiences led to the establishment of the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation in 1998, recently penned an essay detailing his findings in Insider. He defines NDEs as “someone who is either comatose or clinically dead, without a heartbeat, having a lucid experience where they see, hear, feel emotions, and interact with other beings".

In his essay, he explains that for years, he has diligently compiled accounts from individuals who have undergone NDEs and subjected these narratives to scientific scrutiny. While each story possesses its unique qualities, a common sequence of events has emerged consistently in numerous cases.

Dr Long’s research reveals that approximately 45% of those who experience NDEs report an out-of-body episode. During this phenomenon, people assert that their consciousness separates from their physical body, often hovering above, enabling them to witness and hear occurrences in their surroundings.

Subsequently, Dr Long goes on to say that these individuals describe being transported into an alternate realm. Many recount passing through a tunnel, encountering a radiant light, and being warmly greeted by departed loved ones, even beloved pets, in the prime of their existence. A prevailing sensation of profound love and tranquillity envelops them, with many perceiving this alternate realm as their true home.

To reinforce these accounts, he includes examples too. For instance, he shares the story of a woman who lost consciousness while horseback riding on a trail. Her physical body remained on the trail, while her consciousness accompanied her horse as it galloped back to the barn. Later, she recounted precise details of the barn scene, despite her physical absence. The accounts of others who had not communicated with her validated her description.