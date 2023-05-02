'Is This Halloween?' Internet Reacts To Jared Leto's Fluffy Cat Suit At Met Gala

The Met Gala is renowned for showcasing some of the most daring and unconventional looks on the red carpet. However, this year, Jared Leto’s ensemble surpassed all expectations, as he appeared in a head-to-toe fluffy cat suit, paying homage to the legendary Karl Lagerfeld and his beloved pet cat, Choupette. Leto’s Met Gala outfit has become the talk of the town, with its undeniable uniqueness and creativity capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

Advertisement

Jared Leto’s Met Gala outfit created quite a stir on the internet, with opinions ranging from admiration to bewilderment. Some praised Leto’s dedication to the theme and his bold fashion choice, while others were left scratching their heads at the unusual ensemble. Regardless of the mixed reactions, there’s no denying that Leto’s outfit added an extra element of excitement and intrigue to the already highly-anticipated fashion event.

One user commented, “Karl would be so….confused," while another shared their disbelief, stating, “The world has gone insane."

Another user expressed their concern about the event losing its purpose, stating, “This shouldn’t be allowed. At some point, the Met will become a Halloween party." Meanwhile, another user couldn’t help but ask, “Is this Halloween?"

Advertisement

Not everyone is against Jared Leto’s unconventional Met Gala look. In fact, some fans are praising the actor for his bold fashion statement and creative approach. Some fans are praising the actor for his creativity and fashion. A fan claimed that Jared “always understands the Met Gala assignment."

Advertisement

While another wrote that he gave them the versatility they were hoping for. Another fan went as far as saying that Jared “won the Met, he literally twinned Choupette puurrrrrfectly."

Jared Leto wasn’t the only one to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette. Doja Cat was also spotted in a Cat inspired makeup and outfit.

Jared Leto is no stranger to turning heads with his bold and unpredictable fashion statements, and his appearances at the Met Gala always keep fans guessing. In 2019, Leto’s outfit made headlines as he carried a lifelike replica of his own head, a nod to the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme. And in 2020, he was seen in a coordinated Gucci ensemble alongside designer Alessandro Michele, complete with matching hairstyles and accessories. Leto’s Met Gala outfits are always a highlight of the event and showcase his daring and unconventional style.

Read all the Latest News here