Is This How Cakes Are Made? ‘Unhygienic’ Preparation Video is Grossing Everyone Out

Who does not like cake? It is a special treat on every special occasion. Be it a birthday, anniversary, graduation, a cake is a part of every big and small celebration. But ever wondered how these cakes are made? If not, we will tell you. A video which is currently going viral shows how cakes are made from scratch and it has people in utter shock. Twitter user Chirag Barjatya took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of cakes being made in bulk.

The video showcases a little less-than-ideal conditions in a factory and it has left our cake lovers in a bit of a pickle. The eye-opening footage begins with a person adding eggs into a big container. The conditions are so unhygienic that the man who is pouring these eggs is not even wearing a glove as the bare minimum means to promote an apt environment. The unhygienic scenario depicted in the video has left netizens appalled and worries at the same time.

As the video progresses, you can see bread piled up, one on top of another. The table where the bread is kept is also very unclean.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

“’Eggless cakes are really eggless’ is highly doubtful. Even if they are eggless, the utensils and the persons baking them remain the same. Earlier, in my family, we used to cut Milk Cakes, and now I bake cakes myself," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “With due respect to people who make a living out of this; isn’t this known to us anyways? The hygiene levels be it bakeries or restaurants; however they claim; the behind the scenes are never meant to be seen."