Is Twitter Clone 'Threads' a Privacy Nightmare? Netizens Thinks So, Here’s Why

The internet is buzzing with all the ‘Threads’ updates today as Meta’s Twitter clone app has finally been unveiled. The app is for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. The social media giant managed to gather 10 million logins in just 7 hours. With the launch of Meta’s new app, social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are buzzing with memes. Amidst all the frenzy, many people took to Twitter and shared their concerns about Threads being a ‘Privacy nightmare’.

Also Read: Created Threads Account? You Can’t Delete it Without Deleting Instagram and People are Livid

Advertisement

“Not only do they know more about you than arguably you do yourself from your posts on Facebook they are harvesting pretty much everything they can and tying it back to your identity for even more granular profiling," wrote Twitter user Theo as he shared a screenshot from the app.

Many people also mentioned that Threads’ privacy policy is similar to that of Twitter and there is not much difference.