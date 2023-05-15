Is Your Toothbrush Safe? The Surprising Reasons To Keep It Away From The Bathroom

In our pursuit of good dental hygiene, we often focus on brushing, flossing, and regular dental check-ups. However, there’s one crucial aspect that frequently goes unnoticed – where we store our toothbrushes. Surprisingly, the bathroom, despite being a convenient location, may not be the best place for this essential tool. There are certain factors in the bathroom environment that can compromise toothbrush hygiene, and it all comes down to a simple yet significant issue: the presence of a toilet. According to LadBible, even if you maintain impeccable bathroom cleanliness, every time you flush the toilet, it creates a phenomenon known as a “faecal fountain." This results in tiny particles from the toilet bowl’s contents being dispersed throughout the surrounding area, including your toothbrush.

Yes, you read that right – traces of faecal matter can end up on your toothbrush, and subsequently, in your mouth. The first step to address this issue is to close the toilet seat before flushing, preventing the invisible spray of faecal matter from spreading. However, an even better solution is to store your toothbrush in a different location altogether, such as your bedroom. Typically, the bedroom remains free from the small remnants of human uncleanliness, ensuring that you can brush your teeth without any hesitation.

Advertisement

To maintain toothbrush cleanliness, it’s crucial to keep your brush separate from others. Assigning different colours or styles to each family member’s toothbrush is a simple yet effective way to ensure differentiation and avoid the sharing of microorganisms. Additionally, it’s important to prevent the toothbrushes from touching inside the storage container to minimize the risk of bacteria transfer between brushes.

Don’t forget about the cleanliness of your toothbrush container. Over time, these containers can accumulate dirt and become unclean. Regular cleaning is essential to prevent the buildup of dust, germs, and bacteria that could contaminate your toothbrushes. Cleaning methods vary depending on the type of container, ranging from a simple wipe-down with an antibacterial cleaner to washing it in a dishwasher. By maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the storage containers, you can ensure the overall well-being of your family’s toothbrushes. Remember, maintaining good dental hygiene extends beyond brushing alone.