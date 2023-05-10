Ishq Vishk Turns 20: Shahid Kapoor’s College Romance Debut Takes Desis on Nostalgia Ride

It has been two decades since the release of Shahid Kapoor’s debut movie ‘Iskq Vishk.’ The romcom which won hearts all across the country, starred Shahid, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala in lead roles. It made Shahid an overnight sensation. For those who don’t know, the movie revolves around Rajiv, played by Shahid, and Payal, played by Amrita. Both of them are friends since childhood. The movie beautifully displays how Payal is in love with Rajiv. However, it takes him a bit longer to return her feelings. Not just Shahid but it also launched Amrita’s career.

Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name, ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro blogging site and made a tweet about the movie. She mentioned how “Shahid Kapoor auditioned (he was initially rejected)," Amrita Rao had done several ads and Shenaz Treasury was discovered at a bar. With this, she asked fans for their own memories.

“#IshqVishk turns 20 A hit college romance with fab music. Its 8 out of 11 actors were reportedly selected through MTV star hunt. #ShahidKapoor auditioned (he was initially rejected), #AmritaRao had done several ads & #ShenazTreasury was discovered at a bar What are your memories?" she wrote.

“I saw it once…!! Not exactly one of those memorable ones, but I remember two things: 1. That chap Vishal’s (Shahid Kapoor’s friend) favourite word … “Maaadhureee!" 2. And the statement by him, “Saloneeee! Mere saath chaloneee!" Don’t remember anything else," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Hmm that’s quite a story never knew this … But coming to a film… Had loved the songs… Looked a fresh movie had no hopes… Shahid never impressed me looked a SRK copy… I was smitten by Amrita.. still love the songs."

What is your core memory?