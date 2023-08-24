ISRO Chief S Somanath's Joyous Dance Video Resurfaces After Chandrayaan-3's Success

August 23 was a historic day for the entire nation and will be forever etched in our hearts as Chandrayaan 3 made a successful landing on the moon. With this, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has another feather in its cap as Chandrayaan 3 landed at the south pole of the Moon. Achieving this, India became the first country in the world to land on the uncharted surface of the moon. Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media features ISRO chief S Somanath dancing to Bollywood music.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 Sends First Images of Moon’s Surface And Desis Wonder, ‘Are These Potholes?’

Advertisement

In the video, the aerospace engineer has taken over the dance floor as they can be seen grooving. The video emerged after Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the moon. An Instagram page called ‘Bollywood.mobi’ uploaded this video on the social media platform. Ever since then it has gone viral with multiple views and responses. Here, have a look for yourself:

“Work hard and party harder is meant for govt officials also . Cheers to isro team for their super duper triumph," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Well deserved!! They have a very cool taste in songs..which song is this?"

Also Read: ISRO Women Scientists Inspire Next Gen After Chandrayaan-3 Success; Indians Echo ‘Gol Roti Can Wait’