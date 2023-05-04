Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
ISS Shares Photos Of 'Eye Of The Sahara', Internet Thinks It's The Lost City Of Atlantis

Measuring 45 km across, the Richat Structure or the 'Eye of the Sahara' is made of sedimentary and igneous rocks.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 12:19 IST

Delhi, India

The Richat Structure is located in Mauritania. (Credits: Instagram/iss)
The Richat Structure is located in Mauritania. (Credits: Instagram/iss)

The International Space Station (ISS) often delights people on social media with breathtaking photos of the Earth. For anyone interested in astronomy, ISS’ social media page is nothing less than a treat. The photos are just a reminder of the beauty of this planet. In some cases, the images also end up showing us wonders we were unaware of. This time, ISS has shared some pictures of the Richat Structure in the Sahara. The pictures of the geological wonder will surely leave you stunned.

“The Richat Structure, also known as the “Eye of the Sahara," an eroded geological dome in the nation of Mauritania, is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited over 250 miles above North Africa," the ISS captioned the photos.

Users were thrilled to see the images and could not stop marvelling over them. Some thought the place was the rumoured location of Atlantis, a lost city that has been memorialised in pop culture. “How did it form? Rumours are it is the remnants of the lost city of Atlantis," a comment read.

Others were curious to know how the structure was actually formed. “Man this looks crazy, what is it? Have we figured it out?" a user asked.

RELATED NEWS

“So is that like an inclusion of softer rock that erodes faster than the surrounding rock? Somebody who knows geology, please help me out," a person who wanted to understand the formation wrote.

According to the Earth Observatory, the Richat Structure in Mauritania is classified as a domed anticline, a circular geological feature that is thought to have been caused by an uplifted dome which eroded later on to show the originally flat rock layers. The structure, made of sedimentary and igneous rocks, measures 45 kilometers across.

Earlier, the ISS had shared an image of California’s Mount Shasta. The image was taken while the space station orbited 260 miles above the Earth. A close-up of the snow-covered peak of the mountain had amazed Instagram users.

“California’s Mount Shasta was photographed from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above on Feb. 12, 2023," ISS wrote.

Before that, the International Space Station had dropped pictures of a multi-orbital sunset above the Atlantic Ocean. The mesmerising images had gone viral.

