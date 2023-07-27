It Might Take You 4 Years To Reserve A Table At This Pub; Know Why

How long have you struggled to secure a reservation at your favourite restaurant? Waiting to book a table months in advance isn’t surprising when it comes to fine dining but booking a meal with this British pub might take you years. According to New York Post, business payment provider site Dojo suggests The Bank Tavern located in Bristol has witnessed such a high demand post-lockdown that their waitlist for Sunday roasts has spiked four years. Notably, the waitlist of the local eatery is only specific when it comes to their Sunday Lunch. The British pub has garnered a great reputation when it comes to serving their staple weekend roast.

The menu reportedly includes a rare topside of beef, a slow-cooked pork belly along with honey and rosemary roasted leg of lamb, and a veg lentil loaf. When it comes to starters, customers can supposedly choose between maple Sriracha glazed pork belly with apple coleslaw, Greek squid balls, and masoor dahl pakoras. After the pandemic, the local eatery is still working through clearing their backlogs before accepting new requests. Since the waitlist has hit the four-year mark, The Bank Tavern has decided to stop taking new reservations. The pub has put a disclaimer about their Sunday roasts being closed off “for the foreseeable future" on the eatery’s official website.

Last year, during an interaction with Bristol Live, the owner of the pub Sam Gregory stated that the pub made the decision to honour every booking that couldn’t be completed due to COVID. “We’ve actually closed off the booking system so you can’t book online, and if we get any cancellations, we are simply back-filling with people in the diary from two years ago," he said.

Meanwhile, two days ago the Instagram page of the pub shared a real-life account of two female customers who finally got the chance to visit the place after a long wait of 3.5 years. “Here we are at The Bank Tavern Bristol for a Sunday lunch I booked 3.5 years ago. Just a casual 230-mile round trip for a roast dinner," said Amber Boardman. Meanwhile, her acquaintance Elly Coleman added, “It’s worth every minute that goes by and every mile drive."