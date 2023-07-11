It Was The Undertaker Vs Shark — Can You Guess Who Won?

Former WWE superstar The Undertaker reportedly stood against a shark after his wife Michelle McCool spotted the ocean predator near the seashore while holidaying at a beach. McCool shared her experience through a tweet on July 9 that included a couple of videos and a still photograph. According to McCool, she was lying on the beach and reading a book when she noticed a giant creature. Assuming it to be a shark, McCool immediately texted her husband and asked for his help. The next thing we see is The Undertaker standing next to the shark. The WWE icon is wearing a black tee with shorts and a cap. He is

Calling The Undertaker her “protector," Mitchell McCool tweeted, “I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation" looked a lot like a shark." The tweet was able to garner significant traction from the social-media population, with fans admitting, “Even sharks are afraid of the deadman."

A fan highlighted the power of The Undertaker and commented, “Nothing on this planet wants to mess with The Undertaker."

A fan called the shark “lucky" as he predicted The Undertaker might let the sea animal off only with a warning.

A user shared a hilarious meme reference, anticipating the reaction of the shark after it spotted the 58-year-old wrestler in the water.

In another hilarious take, a fan demanded a fight between The Undertaker and a shark in Wrestlemania 2024.

In another tweet on July 10, Mitchelle McCool confirmed that the creature was a “big, beautiful nurse shark." The 43-year-old tweeted, “It was real but just a big, beautiful nurse shark…not that my sweet Undertaker knew that when he came out."