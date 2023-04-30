'It Will Be Tougher': Surgeon Slams Newspaper Ad Seeking MBBS Doctors For ₹11K

A doctor named Jagadish Hiremath took to Twitter and slammed a newspaper advertisement. The doctor, who works at Aasra Hospitals in Bengaluru, shared an ad which talked about how a rehabilitation centre is looking for doctors, therapists, cooks and administrators. The ad mentioned that the monthly salary for a clinical psychologist and senior counsellor would be Rs 20,000 while that of a male nurse, therapist and data entry personnel would be Rs 15,000. A cook, security guard, office assistant and medical officer would be given Rs 11,000 a month.

The doctor was mad at the fact that a Counselor, Sr Counselor and Clinical psychologist will be getting almost double of what a doctor will be getting.

“I kind of knew; we would reach this situation soon. With every district today having a medical college, it will be tougher for young doctors in future. If you are looking to be a doctor, think a thousand times, if you are paying in crores to become a doctor in Pvt Medical Colleges then stop, it might be a good idea to hold on to your money," he wrote in the caption. Have a look at the viral tweet:

Many people on Twitter thought that it was “unsettling." One Twitter user wrote, “Indeed unsettling. Thought hard what could be their logic? Then it dawned. It’s a de addiction center. Perhaps they are looking for a medical officer on a standby mode only for any emergencies. Rest all posts have a full time job connected with the objective. (Even cooks) They were required by some rule to have a in premise doctor but he won’t be missed if not present. So they gave the budget to other posts where they *need* people and this one just advertised. If nobody applies they can say, they didn’t get applications (rule complied with). Could it be that?"

Another person mentioned, “My daughter studies in 11grade she’s doing PCM and wants to become an engineer but most of her class mates from TN and kerala want to become doc’s just because admission is easy for them in Kerala so the amount of docs churning out is huge so simple its a demand and supply case."

