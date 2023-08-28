Italian Man Catches Toddler After She Falls From Fifth Floor, PM Calls Him A 'Hero'

Hailing from Turin, Italy, a 37-year-old man has become a hero and earned praise for his swift response. Mattia Aguzzi’s sharp instincts and quick reflexes proved crucial when he managed to rescue a child who had fallen from a fifth-floor balcony. While strolling with his girlfriend, Gloria Piccolo, to a local bakery in central Turin, Aguzzi was jolted into action by desperate cries for help from a nearby apartment building. Reacting swiftly, he positioned himself beneath the balcony, just in time to catch the falling girl. Although both Aguzzi and the child sustained minor injuries, they received prompt medical attention and are now in stable condition.

In a conversation with Sky24, Aguzzi recalled the incident and told, “I went out with my girlfriend to buy bread and heard a man scream when he saw the little girl leaning out on the ledge. The little girl kept leaning more and more and climbed over the ledge, she held on only with two arms and her legs were in the air."

“I started yelling at her to stay still and go back inside but she didn’t hear. When I saw her fall I stepped in the way, closed my eyes and hoped that everything was going to be for the best, I blocked her by cushioning the blow and we both fell to the ground," he added.

At first, Mattia Aguzzi couldn’t understand if the little girl was breathing or not, but after a few seconds, the baby started crying, leaving Aguzzi relieved.

Once the girl’s parents understood the situation, they rushed to the street. An onlooker immediately took the girl to the nearby Regina Margherita hospital. He mentioned that although the girl’s parents were shocked, the individual assured her that she was doing fine.

Mattia Aguzzi’s act of bravery even caught the attention of Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Thanking him, Giorgia Meloni wrote, “The story of a girl who fell from the 5th floor of a balcony in a building in Turin could have turned into tragedy. But thanks to the promptness of Mattia Aguzzi, who saw her fall and grabbed her in the air, her life was saved. Much honour and gratitude to this young hero."