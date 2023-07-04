Italian Researcher Claims To Have Proof Of World’s ‘First’ UFO Crash

When you think about aliens landing on Earth what comes to your mind? To most people, it might sound like an interesting plot of a Sci-Fi movie. Alien Invasion after all belongs in the realm of fiction. Most of the time these movies or TV shows show that the site of their landing is the United States. Not according to this man. For an Italian researcher, he has evidence of the world’s first-ever UFO crash. Rather than landing in America, the man claims the aliens arrived in Italy. Roberto Pinotti in a talk with Daily Mail shared that the first aliens did not make their way out of the wreckage at Roswell. They were certainly not hidden away at Area 51.

Pinotti has been researching a supposed UFO crash that happened in the 1930s in Italy. He has been doing this research since 1996. Until years later, someone anonymously sent him some pretty bizarre documents. These documents showed attempts to cover up the incident. The researcher is the president of the National Ufological Center. He claims to not only have proof of the 1933 UFO crash but also of a secret department set up by Benito Mussolini. This was to study the alleged UFO.

Advertisement

The researcher claims that this Unidentified Flying Object crashed near Milan. The group that was studying it was called RS/33. They were headed by Guglielmo Marconi. For those who are unaware, this was the inventor of the radio and an ally of Mussolini’s fascist regime.

“I and my colleague Alfredo Lissoni began investigating the story of the 1933 UFO crash in Lombardy in 1996 when we received some original secret documents about the case," Pinotti shared with DailyMail. The source of the documents was someone who claimed to have inherited them from a family member. This family member worked for Mussolini’s alleged RS/33.