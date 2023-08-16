Italian Restaurant Charges Family Rs 1,800 For 'Cutting A Cake Into 20 Slices'

Italian restaurants have a reputation for charging high prices for dining customers. However, the internet was taken aback by a surprising incident where a family’s joyful celebration took an unfortunate turn. They were unexpectedly charged 20 euros, equivalent to over Rs 1,800, for having their birthday cake sliced into 20 portions at an undisclosed restaurant. In the midst of a gathering that had previously expended approximately $130 on pizzas and drinks, the family was confronted with a perplexing entry on their bill- “20 X Servizio Torta," which is “20 x cake service," as per records obtained by Newsflash.

The unsuspecting celebrants were left wondering about the reason for the seemingly high fee for a basic service.

Advertisement

Well, this is not the first time that such an incident took place. According to New York Post, another customer, who was from Milan and visited Bar Pace in Gera Lario, at the lake’s northern end, went on the TripAdvisor app to show her frustration. A woman got extra 2 euros added to her bill just for having her sandwich cut in half. The sandwich, which was a vegetarian choice and came with French fries, left her completely surprised when she saw the bill. This unexpected extra charge made her post a strongly negative review on the travel website, along with a picture of the receipt. The caption of the picture of the receipt shared on TripAdvisor stated, “Unbelievable but true."

The owner of the restaurant, Cristina Biacchi told La Repubblica, an Italian newspaper, “We had to use two plates instead of one and the time to wash them doubled, and then two placemats. To cut it in half took us some time, and work must be paid for." She further mentioned that if the customer had talked about it, they might have not charged the fee.