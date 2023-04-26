Italy’s Presicce To Spain’s Ponga, Countries That Pay You To Settle There

It is a dream for many to settle and relocate to a foreign country. Living in pristine locations, basking in the glory of the new city, and meeting new people is a source of joy for many. Relocating your base is a job easier said than done. You have to select the property of your choice and keep in mind the budget as well. Do you know that there are certain countries which pay you for moving there? Yes, these countries offer you a hefty sum of money for settling in their lands. Here are five of such amazing destinations that follow this strange principle.

Presicce - Italy

The beautiful country of Italy is a dream destination for many, especially because of its delicious pasta, savoury croissants, and freshly-brewed coffee. If you want to shift your base to Italy, then do consider moving to Presicce. Shifters are given a stipend of Rs 25 lakh for settling there because most of the people in Presicce comprise the older generation, due to which the population in this Italian city has come to a standstill.

Antikythera - Greece

The Greek island of Antikythera will offer you a stipend of about Rs 50,000 every month for three consecutive years. The government will also provide you with land and a home. There are approximately 40 inhabitants on the island. The Orthodox Church in this area is sponsoring families who are prepared to relocate because the island has experienced underpopulation for the past few years. Just 50 people are living on this island right now.

Albinen - Switzerland

Switzerland is known as the land of snow-capped mountains, mouth-watering chocolates, and beautifully crafted watches. The beauty of the land is unparalleled. You will be amazed to learn that there is a small village in Switzerland known as Albein, where the government pays you to settle there. If you are below 45 years, you will be paid Rs Rs 20 lakh, for couples the rate is doubled to Rs 40 lakh. If you have kids, an extra amount of Rs 8 lakh will also be provided.

Alaska - United States

Due to the biting cold and freezing temperatures in Alaska, residents here often move to other countries. So, if you are willing to stay in Alaska, the government here is ready to offer you a handsome price of one and a half lakh rupees per year, provided that you decide to live here for at least one year.

Ponga - Spain

Spain’s Ponga is a little village, housing only a handful of people which is about a meagre 1,000. To increase the population in Ponga, couples are given a stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh for settling here. If children are born in Ponga, an additional amount of Rs 2 lakh is also given.

