ITR Memes Flood Twitter as Indians Scramble to File Income Tax on D-Day

Today, that is, July 31, is the last date for filing the income tax return for the assessment year 2023-24. The government urged citizens to file it early to avoid rush on the last day. For those who don’t know, filing ITR helps in the calculation of your tax liability. Also, it takes into account applicable tax rates and enables you to claim deductions and exemptions that you are eligible for. If you adhere to the deadline, you can avoid penalties, fines, and legal repercussions. While many seemed to be done with the task, many took to Twitter and shared memes on the same.

Making the most of the moment, many people took to the micro blogging site and shared hilarious memes. While some joked about the history of their UPI transactions, others mentioned the maddening atmosphere at a CA’s office.

Here, have a look for yourself: