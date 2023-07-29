It's Not Everyday We Come Across Video Of Tiger Drinking Water From Puddle, Let's Make It Viral

Nature’s most regal and enigmatic creature, the tiger, has captivated the hearts of wildlife enthusiasts for generations. And when such a magnificent animal is caught on camera in its natural habitat, it becomes a mesmerising spectacle for the world to witness. A recent video making rounds on social media shows a majestic tiger at the Bandipur National Park in Karnataka.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey, the clip showcased a giant tiger elegantly sipping water from a puddle formed by heavy rain during the monsoon. Filmed on a rainy day, the video captured the awe-inspiring moment of the magnificent feline while maintaining a vigilant and crouching stance along a jungle path."Tiger sighting in monsoons. This comes from Bandipur," read the tweet accompanying the video.

Take a look at the video here:

The tiger’s poise and attentiveness while quenching its thirst make for a truly enchanting sight.

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users were impressed by the rarity of the footage. There were others who expressed their concerns about preserving the tiger population to ensure that these magnificent creatures continue to amaze the world.

Reacting to the post, a Twitter user commented, “Real beauty of the forest, nice capture," while another wrote, “If I can say him as a beast, Imagine the how the ancestors were looking, the tiger has evolved from."

“There is acid rain in many parts of the country, even over forests. I wonder how this water impacts animals, birds, apart from soil especially if it contains pollutants," a person wrote.

The video has amassed an impressive 2 million plus views.