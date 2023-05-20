'It's Pay Back': This Mischievous Cat's Toy Teasing Prank On 'Hooman' Is Too Good

In a delightfully amusing video making rounds on Instagram, an unlikely duo steals the spotlight with their playful antics. The footage captures a man lounging on a comfortable couch, with a mischievous black cat perched on the backrest. But it’s not just their mere presence that has garnered attention— it’s the cat’s playful teasing that has viewers around the world chuckling with joy. With a toy in its paw, the feline mastermind engages in a cunning game of taunting the man. The cat sways the toy in front of the man’s face, almost as if it’s purposefully provoking a reaction. Yet, the man remains cool, his smile widening as he observes the cat’s comical behaviour.

As the video progresses, the subtext “Get It Hooman" appears, perfectly encapsulating the witty dynamic between the playful cat and its human companion. The subtext adds a touch of humour and insight into the feline’s cunning plan to keep the man engaged and entertained. What’s more endearing is the cat seems to be equally distracted by the toy towards the end of the clip. It stares at the toy with what seems like a look of concentration before the video cuts off. The caption on the post read, “It’s your turn now."

Internet users quickly fell under the spell of this quirky interaction, expressing their amusement on the video and leaving comments filled with laughter and adoration. It seems that the cat’s antics have struck a chord, resonating with pet owners and animal enthusiasts alike. Many remarked how the tables have turned, while others joked that the cats have evolved. “Watch the cat’s eyes. You can clearly see that the cat is doing this on purpose. Teaching his human how this game works," a user joked.

“Aw she is just trying to play with you to make you happy," another user remarked.

A comment read, “Actual footage of AI learning it can rewrite the programming."

“It’s pay back," a social media user wrote.

The video continued to spread smiles across the digital realm. Several other people tagged their family and friends in the comment section to share the hilarious yet adorable clip with them. Needless to say, it is bringing a smile to everyone’s face.

Next time a furry friend decides to engage in a playful taunt, would you join them? Share your thoughts.