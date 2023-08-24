'It's Ugly Until Rihanna Wears It': Viral 'X' Thread Proves Why Riri is Undisputed Fashion Queen

American singer Rihanna comes across as a pioneering force in the world of fashion. From making headlines during pregnancy to always setting fashion statements during events. The pop sensation manages to raise a bar every time. Now, a thread on ‘X’, which is now going viral, pays tribute to how Rihanna slays every outfit. A fan page which goes by the name ‘Fenty Cop’ shows how even ‘ugly’ outfits look ravishing on her. “It’s ugly until Rihanna wears it": a little thread," read the caption.

The thread shows over 10 such outfits. Here, have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, earlier, Rihanna raised the bar for date-night pregnant attire. This happened when she wore a vintage outfit by Jean Paul Gaultier. Every part of Rihanna’s baby bump was highlighted by the translucent black bodycon dress. An overall geometric diamond design was emphasised by the attire.

Before this, the internet was crashed by Rihanna’s Oscars attire. Rihanna chose the ideal two-piece dress. The top of the dress had a tulle blouse bodice. This was accompanied by a train-style shimmering hem. Underneath, the pop sensation wore a simple black bandeau top. The last touch was a matching set of dazzling hoops. It was further sealed for her by the long, sleek side part.