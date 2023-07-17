Jack Dorsey’s Reaction to Mark Zuckerberg’s Follow Request on Threads Goes Viral

Threads has been making headlines ever since it launched. For those who don’t know, US-based tech giant Meta released its new social media platform ‘Threads’ for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. The app has already crossed over 150 million downloads and continues to remain in news. Amid all of this, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey reacted to Mark Zuckerberg’s follow request on Threads. Dorsey took to Twitter and shared a screenshot in which one can see the follow request sent by Zuck.

Also Read: Dinosaur Bones Evoking Loch Ness Monster to Be Auctioned, Sotheby’s

Advertisement

However, it’s Dorsey’s reaction that is now making headlines. “Too soon b," he wrote while sharing the image.

Here is the viral tweet:

The image, since being uploaded, garnered over 7 million views and has sparked amusing reactions. “The jack dorsey redemption arc is so fun to watch," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Zuck is getting cooked here but all the Twitter chaos makes Zuck’s professionalism actually look pretty good."

“I cannot believe a U.S. tech giant would be desperate enough to just do a straight copy of another tech and then selling that for more money. What a loser!" mentioned another person.

Meanwhile, after Elon Musk made blue ticks paid, Dorsey also happened to be one of those to lose the verification badge. As a result, he created a micro-blogging platform and Twitter rival called Bluesky for Android users. Bluesky, backed by Dorsey, offered a host of new features and was initially launched to the iOS users in February in a closed beta.