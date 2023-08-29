Jackie Shroff's 'Kaanda Bhindi' Recipe Goes Viral And Desis Are Just Loving it 'Bhidu'

Although the reasons for Jackie Shroff’s absence from the screen are currently unknown, he continues to captivate his audience with insights into his culinary prowess. With a touch of his unique style, he frequently reveals traditional recipes on social media, infusing them with his signature ‘Bhidu’ twist. And after his delightful recipe for ‘Baingan Ka Bharta’ took the internet by storm, his culinary mastery introduces a fresh addition: ‘Kaanda Bhindi.’ This simple dish has quickly garnered attention, initiating a delightful trend of experimentation by Desis on the internet.

In a step-by-step demonstration, the 66-year-old actor explained the process for crafting the dry onion and lady finger delicacy on a radio show. Notably, food vloggers Shivangi & Arjun, curators of the Instagram page @thefoodwassogood, undertook the preparation and enthusiastically shared the experience with their online community. The now-viral video commences with Jaggu Dada’s narration, accompanied by the vloggers’ visual representation of the procedure. The process commences with finely cubing onions, or what he affectionately terms ‘Chaukandi.’ Subsequently, he advises soaking the diced onions in water to prevent bacterial intrusion. Likewise, the lady’s fingers are cut into identical cubes for uniformity.

A heated pan then receives a drizzle of oil, followed by the addition of the chopped onions and lady’s fingers. The actor emphasises refraining from stirring, given the dry nature of both vegetables. Covering the pan and allowing the mixture to cook is the next step, followed by the introduction of chopped garlic cloves. A dash of salt to taste concludes the preparation, resulting in the simplest yet delectable Bhindi dish after a few minutes of cooking.

Watch the Viral Recipe Video:

While the majority of viewers appreciated the recipe presented in the video, the comment section was rife with playful jests directed at Jaggu Dada’s bizarre culinary techniques. “Bhidu restaurant," quipped one user, while another playfully suggested, “Just open a cooking show…instant hit."

Since being shared, the reel has garnered an impressive 4.7 million views.