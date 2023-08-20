Jadavpur University Student Says Drinking, Smoking Inside Campus is The 'Right' of Students, Angers People

A video which is currently going viral on social media has sparked outrage among people. The video is that of a student from Jadhavpur University and she can be seen talking about how students have the right to smoke and drink inside the campus because the university is like their second home. When asked as to who has given her the rights, she replied, “No one is supposed to give me this right, I have this right." This comes in just a few days after the death of a first-year undergraduate student on the college campus. Following this, Jadavpur University banned alcohol inside the varsity premises. It also restricted the entry of students without valid identity proof.

The video has been uploaded on both ‘X’ and Reddit. Also, it has sparked anger among people. “Why are they even studying ???" wrote a user on ‘X’, formerly known as ‘Twitter’, while sharing the video.

Here, have a look for yourself:

