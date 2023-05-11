Jadeja 'Likes' Tweet That Criticised CSK Fans for Cheering His Wicket to See Dhoni

It’s no secret how Dhoni’s die-hard supporters go bonkers when wickets fall for CSK, all in the name of catching a fleeting glimpse of their adored Thala. And when Ravindra Jadeja strides to the crease at No.7, hope ignites in their hearts, for they believe that Dhoni’s arrival is just around the corner. But amidst the hoopla surrounding Dhoni’s unmatched craze, all-rounder Jadeja often goes unnoticed, except by a lone Twitter user who recently took to the internet to criticise the CSK faithful for celebrating his wicket.

During the post-match ceremony after being named Player of the Match for his stellar all-round performance against DC on Wednesday, the 34-year-old made an honest confession with a smile on his face. “When I bat at 7, the crowd is disappointed and chants for Mahi bhai, imagine if I bat higher, they will just wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy," Jadeja revealed when asked if he wishes to bat higher up the order.

Amidst the bittersweet moment, a perceptive fan couldn’t help but notice the hidden ‘pain’ behind Jadeja’s smile. Taking a moment to reflect, Twitter user @I_Raj13 empathetically remarked, “Jaddu saying this with a smile but lot of pain inside… Believe me, it’s a trauma! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you, waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 Man of the Matches!"

The situation took a more serious turn when Jadeja gave the tweet his seal of approval by hitting the ‘like’ button. Although Jadeja has stated that he’s content as long as the team is winning, his move has raised concerns about how much this issue may be affecting him.

As expected, the response from users was diverse, with some taking the opportunity to clarify that their support for Dhoni doesn’t equate to hatred for Jadeja. However, as the saying goes, reality can be more complex than it appears on the surface!