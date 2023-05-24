Jadeja's Quick Running Between Wickets While Moeen Ali Struggled Turned into Hilarious Memes

Ravindra Jadeja proved to be a game-changer on the vintage Chepauk surface, injecting a breath of fresh air into the Chennai Super Kings’ journey to their 10th IPL final. His outstanding all-round performance was instrumental in his team’s success. Not only did he play a crucial knock of 22 off 16 balls, adding excitement to the first inning, but he also provided crucial support to the pace attack during tight situations when the Gujarat Titans seemed to have an easy stroll towards the target of 172. However, amidst his stellar display, there was a small yet significant moment during his final overs with the bat that garnered widespread praise from online spectators. The internet erupted with memes, celebrating this particular incident and turning it into a hilarious sensation.

It all unfolded after Mohit Sharma claimed the prized wicket of captain MS Dhoni, paving the way for Moeen Ali to take the crease with Jadeja positioned at the non-striker’s end. As the 18th over reached its climax, Ali faced a slow delivery and attempted a powerful drive but ended up mistiming it towards wide mid-off. The situation turned tense as the batters decided to go for a second run.

However, the throw from the fielder reached the bowler’s end just as Jadeja completed his run, while Ali was just beginning his journey between the wickets. This moment became a testament to Jadeja’s lightning-fast running abilities and showcased the stark contrast in speed between the two batters. Unsurprisingly, online users seized the opportunity and flooded the virtual world with hilarious memes that captured the essence of this comical incident. So, don’t miss out on the laughter-inducing creations presented below!

In the midst of an intense battle, Deepak Chahar and Theekshana dealt a double blow to the Gujarat Titans, making it a challenging start for them. The visitors faced their third setback of the evening when the formidable all-rounder Jadeja triumphantly dismissed Dasun Shanaka in the 11th over. This wicket marked a historic milestone for Jadeja as he became the first left-arm bowler to claim 150 wickets in the IPL.

Not only did Jadeja etch his name in the record books as a left-arm bowling maestro, but he also joined an elite group of all-rounders with over 1000 runs and 150 IPL scalps to his credit.