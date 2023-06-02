Jagdish Prasad Soni's Library, Built Over 52 Years, Is A Treasure Trove Of Books

Libraries are one of the most beautiful places which kindle our literary thirst to read as much as possible. For bookaholics like Jagdish Prasad Soni, libraries double their joy of reading a book in silence. According to a News 18 report, Soni, a native of Nagaur, Rajasthan has a collection of 10,000 rare books in a room of his house. This collection includes an extremely small manuscript, a 125-year-old book, books with more than a thousand pages, and a 50-year-old edition of Shrimad Bhagvat Geeta. Besides this, Soni’s library also has handwritten books and books from other religions. He inclines ancient languages as well and his room is stacked with books written in Hindi and Sanskrit. As stated in the report, Soni has been collecting books for 52 years now and has received awards for the same as well. He is more interested to read books on Religion, History, and Spirituality. In the video of Soni’s library, social media users can see a massive collection of books and awards which are kept in a corner.

Soni was not interested in reading till Class 10 when he forgot to bring one of his books to school. His teacher Sudarshan Jeet Sharma punished him for this reason and Soni never repeated this mistake. Soni said that his teacher also gave him books to read and this is how he developed an interest in reading and researching different topics. After this newfound interest, Soni started collecting books at the age of 20 for which he was awarded in Jabalpur. Soni said that the first book in his collection was Vivekananda Sahitya (a collection of 10 volumes). According to him, he has not stopped reading even at the age of 75.

Soni also said that he had researched the history of Nagaur and wrote an article that was published in one of the prominent magazines. The video ends with a photo of that article which has been written in one of the local dialects of Rajasthan. Soni has requested the government of Rajasthan and India to focus on the infrastructural facilities of Nagaur.