Jahnvi Kapoor's 'Spontaneous' Reaction to Her Dad Being Called 'Hot' is Comedic Gold

A candid conversation between Janhvi Kapoor and comic Aishwarya Mohanraj is now going viral. Uploaded on Twitter by user named ‘Ira,’ the conversation is from a promotional interview for Janhvi’s movie ‘Mili.’ In the video, Aishwarya can be heard telling Janhvi your ‘dad is hot’. This is when Janhvi gets a little shocked and is unable to answer the further questions. On seeing her reaction, Aishwarya further interrupts and says, “Her dad is not hot. I just said it because I think all people are hot and.."

The uploader of the video was actually on the sets when this was being shot. In a tweet further, Ira clarifies, “We had Aishwarya’s questions in place but Janhvi was spontaneous with her responses so the two of them kept building things up on the spot, it was a lot of fun to watch."

Advertisement

Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 150K views. One person joked that maybe Aishwarya thought that Janhvi’s dad is Anil Kapoor. “Did the interviewer think her father is Anil Kapoor?" he wrote. “I don’t care if this is scripted, its so funny."

“I get her, She’s talking about the koala bear ears like hair of his," jokingly wrote another user. Many people can be seen leaving laughing emojis.

What do you think?

Read all the Latest News here