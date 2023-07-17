Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » 'Jains Car Only': Parking Sign at Coimbatore Race Course Sparks Massive Outrage on Twitter

'Jains Car Only': Parking Sign at Coimbatore Race Course Sparks Massive Outrage on Twitter

This parking sign at Coimbatore Race Course has angered many people online. Here is why.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 16:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Parking Sign at Coimbatore Race Course Sparks Massive Outrage on Twitter. (Image: Twitter/@_nottum)
Parking Sign at Coimbatore Race Course Sparks Massive Outrage on Twitter. (Image: Twitter/@_nottum)

Parking issues have always been consistent in our country. Whether it be a mall or a market, there is no place where you will not find parking issues. Now, an image which is currently going viral is that of a parking sign at the Coimbatore Race Course. It has sparked massive outrage online with people opposing it in every sense. Twitter user ‘Agent P’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of the sign which read, “Jains Car Only." As of now, it is unclear whether the board refers to Jain people or some specific Jains Apartments or buildings. Whatever the true meaning might be, it has angered people all across social media.

Also Read: Jack Dorsey’s Reaction to Mark Zuckerberg’s Follow Request on Threads Goes Viral

Advertisement

The image went viral as soon as it was uploaded and has garnered over 196K views. It has sparked discontent among the public as many claimed that it completely discards the notion of common road and shared parking spaces.

“Technically Jains shouldn’t be using cars. Cars run on fossil fuels which got created when a lot of organisms and animals died and decomposed," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Woah there’s a parking already reserved in Coimbatore. Thanks."

Some people have also mentioned that it is for a Jain apartment complex at Race Course and Jain is the name of the builder. “Random outrage," mentioned the user.

Advertisement

top videos
  • Lara Dutta On Finding Love, New Film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' & Journey So Far | EXCLUSIVE
  • Taapsee's Dig At Bollywood | Reliance To Buy Alia's Venture? | Deepika's First Look From Project K
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Karan Johar’s Veiled Attack On Yodha's Clash With Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas Amuses Netizens
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Paint Delhi Red With Their Chemistry For 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • Also Read: Japan’s Birth Rate Spiked After This Company Discouraged Long Hours At Work, Here’s How

    Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user named Aditya Morarka shared two images of no parking sign boards outside a house in Koramangala. “Don’t even think of parking here," read the first sign. Another sign read, “No parking, not for 5 minutes, not for 30 seconds, not at all!." The highlight as to how reluctant the house owners are of random people parking their cars in front of other people’s houses.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 17, 2023, 16:56 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 16:56 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App