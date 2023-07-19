Jaipur Doctors Remove 16 Kg Tumour From Woman's Stomach

A 68-year-old woman nearly escaped death after a timely surgery by surgeons at the Bhagwan Mahavir Cancer Hospital (BMCH) located in Jaipur. The woman had to get a 16 kg tumour removed from her stomach, an anomaly that she had been carrying for nearly three to four months without any knowledge of it. The lump had grown big enough to affect the kidney and major arteries of the woman.

BMCH’s surgical oncologist Dr Shikha Tiwari said that the lump in the woman’s stomach grew to 16 kg and she did not even know it. A 28 cm big lump weighing 16 kg has been removed from the woman’s stomach. Due to the size and weight of the lump, its surgery was quite complex and challenging and the surgery lasted for about three hours, the doctor added. The woman is now healthy and recovering, according to Dr Tiwari.