Jaipur Employee's Savage Reply to Boss's Attendance Query Goes Viral, Here's What He Said

Being caught by the boss is more frightening than arriving late to work. While many employees have experienced this situation and have come up with various excuses to avoid facing the consequences of being late, a recent incident involving an employee at Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited was far from ordinary. The incident unfolded when the commercial assistant, Ajit Singh, received a notice from his boss inquiring about the reasons for his tardiness, to which he came up with a savage reply.

It happened when the Chief Engineer of the Kota zone, GS Bairwa, conducted a surprise inspection at the Accounts office of the electricity department on July 14. During the inspection, it was discovered that Ajit was not present at his seat in the audit branch, and his signature was also missing from the attendance register.

As a result, Bairwa issued a notice to Ajit, demanding an explanation for his absence. The notice, written in Hindi, stated, “On 14.07.2023, at 09:45 in the morning, an inspection was conducted at your office. It was found that on the mentioned date and time, your signature was missing from the attendance register of your office, indicating your absence. Please clarify the reason." In response to this printed letter, Ajit boldly replied in Hindi, “You never come on time, so neither do I." The photograph of the notice, along with Singh’s audacious reply, garnered attention on social media.

Ajit Singh, who serves in the Electricity Department through the Ex-servicemen Quota, has been stationed in Kota for the past four years. According to India Today, Ajit promptly responded to the notice, asserting that his reply was fair. He mentioned that several other employees had received similar notices on the same day.